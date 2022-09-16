Raiders mourn the passing of Shelby Jordan

Sep 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM
InMemoriam_ShelbyJordan

The Raiders Family is saddened by the recent passing of Shelby Jordan. Jordan passed away on Friday, September 9 at the age of 70.

A member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII championship team in 1983, he played in 56 games over four seasons with the Silver and Black. Jordan spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (1975-82) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1983-86). Jordan originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft out of Washington University in St. Louis and later signed with New England as a free agent in 1974 where he played eight seasons with the Patriots. In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time.

ShelbyJordan
Photo courtesy of the Jordan family

Related Content

news

Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: Denzel Perryman among three Raiders ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

What They're Saying: Cardinals comment on facing 'cerebral' Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Arizona Cardinals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

news

Carlos Santana to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff as the Silver and Black commemorate Latino Heritage Month.

Advertising