Raiders mourn the passing of Shelby Jordan

A member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII championship team in 1983, he played in 56 games over four seasons with the Silver and Black. Jordan spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (1975-82) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1983-86). Jordan originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft out of Washington University in St. Louis and later signed with New England as a free agent in 1974 where he played eight seasons with the Patriots. In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.