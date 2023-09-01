Raiders name captains for 2023 season

The Raiders have selected nine team captains for the 2023 season, as voted on by the players.
The group consists of four offensive players, three defensive players and two special teamers.
|Player (in alphabetical order)
|Position
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|AJ Cole
|P
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|Robert Spillane
|LB
Davante Adams, AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Kolton Miller are all returning team captains from 2022 for the Silver and Black. While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Raiders this offseason, he previously served as a team captain for the San Francisco 49ers in his tenure there.
The trio consisting of Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps and Daniel Carlson will be wearing the "C" patch for the first time in their NFL careers.
