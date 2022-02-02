Raiders name Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager 

Feb 02, 2022 at 03:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
AGM_Kelly_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – Anthony "Champ" Kelly has been named Assistant General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, the club announced Wednesday. Kelly joins General Manager Dave Ziegler's staff for his first season with the Silver and Black after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.   

Kelly most recently served as Chicago's Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2017-21 after spending two seasons as the Bears' Director of Pro Scouting.  Kelly worked collaboratively with the Bears' Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director in directing both the Bears pro personnel and college scouting departments. 

As the Bears Director of Pro Scouting, Kelly oversaw all pro player evaluations, the advance scouting process, free agency, and evaluated talent in all professional leagues including the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. In addition, Kelly assists the college scouting staff with player evaluations and trades for the NFL draft. 

Prior to joining the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14), including the final five as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel.  He originally joined the Broncos in 2007 and served as a Northeast region college scout (2007), and Assistant Coordinator of Pro and College Scouting (2008-09).   

During Kelly's five seasons as the Broncos' Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, the Broncos won four AFC West Division titles (2011-14). In addition, during his tenure as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, the Broncos signed eight veteran free agents that went on to make the Pro Bowl, including two players—guard Louis Vasquez (2013) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (2014)—who earned their first career Pro Bowl selections after coming to Denver.

Before entering the NFL, Kelly was a certified NFL contract advisor and general manager/wide receivers coach for the Lexington Horsemen of United Indoor Football (UIF).  Under Kelly's leadership, the Horsemen won the United Bowl III.  

A native of Campbellton, Fla., Kelly graduated with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Kentucky and earned a master's degree in Business Administration in 2003.  He played wide receiver and defensive back at the University of Kentucky from 1998-2001.  He continued his playing career in the UIF, playing with the Horsemen from 2003-06.  Kelly was a defensive standout and two-time first-team UIF All-Star. During his final season playing for the Horsemen in 2006, Kelly received the UIF Man of the Year Award in recognition for his leadership both on the field and in the community.  

In addition to Kelly's background in football, he has also worked in corporate America for a fortune 100 company, IBM.  Kelly worked for IBM in Lexington, Ky., from May 2002 through July 2005 as a Software/Quality Engineer. 

Kelly and his wife, Stephanie, have three daughters, Claire Alaina, Chloe Grace, and Caroline Elise.  The Kelly family is also active in the community and founded a non-profit corporation, Heart Power, which has hosted youth programs in Colorado, Florida and Kentucky.

