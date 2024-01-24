Raiders name Tom Telesco General Manager 

HENDERSON, Nev. – Tom Telesco has been named General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. He becomes the fifth General Manager in franchise history.

Telesco enters his 29th year in the NFL after spending the last 11 seasons as the General Manager of the Chargers. During his time in San Diego and Los Angeles, he helped guide the team to three playoff appearances and two postseason victories.

He also drafted six players in the first round that went on to be selected for a Pro Bowl with the team in Jason Verrett, Melvin Gordon III, Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr., Justin Herbert and Rashawn Slater. In 2022, Telesco constructed a roster that featured eight former Pro Bowlers who were acquired by draft, trades, or free agency.

Prior to joining the Chargers, Telesco spent 15 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as the Vice President of Football Operations (2012), Director of Player Personnel (2006-11), Director of Pro Scouting (2004-05), a pro scout (2001-03) and an area scout (1998-2000). Telesco was involved in Colts drafts that selected four-time Pro Bowl running back Edgerrin James, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Reggie Wayne, seven-time Pro Bowler Dwight Freeney and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck. During his tenure in Indianapolis, the Colts played in two Super Bowls, won eight division titles, and appeared in the playoffs 12 times.

Telesco began his NFL career as a scouting assistant for the Carolina Panthers in 1995, where he served for two seasons before becoming an area scout in 1997. He also worked as a summer intern for the Buffalo Bills from 1991-1994.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Telesco graduated from John Carroll University with a degree in business management. He played wide receiver for the Blue Streaks and was a starter on the Ohio Athletic Conference title team in 1994. He was invited to be a speaker at the NFL's Career Development Symposium in 2015 and 2018, and also serves as the co-chairman of the NFL General Manager Advisory Committee.  Telesco and his wife, Larah, have a daughter, Elena, and two sons, Thomas, and Nicholas.

