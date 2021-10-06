Raiders offer alternate screening Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending October 10 game vs. Chicago

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are urging fans who are unable to use CLEAR Health Pass because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations to do so on Saturday, October 9 to avoid lines when entering the Sunday, October 10 game against Chicago at Allegiant Stadium. The tent that houses Alternate Screening and vaccination services is located in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 9) and on gameday (October 10) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

"We encourage fans needing Alternate Screening or a vaccination to plan ahead and complete the process on Saturday to avoid creating lines that could cause some fans to miss pregame activities, the National Anthem and kickoff," said Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. "Alternate Screening being available from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday and at 9:00 AM on Sunday should provide plenty of opportunity for fans to avoid delays getting into the game."

This is the third Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. "The fastest and easiest way to get into Allegiant Stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go before you get on-site, and we encourage all attendees to use CLEAR to the extent possible," said Ventrelle.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

If a fan is partially vaccinated as of September 26th

If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass