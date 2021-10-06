Raiders offer alternate screening Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending October 10 game vs. Chicago

Oct 06, 2021 at 11:04 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are urging fans who are unable to use CLEAR Health Pass because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations to do so on Saturday, October 9 to avoid lines when entering the Sunday, October 10 game against Chicago at Allegiant Stadium. The tent that houses Alternate Screening and vaccination services is located in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 9) and on gameday (October 10) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.  

"We encourage fans needing Alternate Screening or a vaccination to plan ahead and complete the process on Saturday to avoid creating lines that could cause some fans to miss pregame activities, the National Anthem and kickoff," said Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. "Alternate Screening being available from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday and at 9:00 AM on Sunday should provide plenty of opportunity for fans to avoid delays getting into the game." 

This is the third Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. "The fastest and easiest way to get into Allegiant Stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go before you get on-site, and we encourage all attendees to use CLEAR to the extent possible," said Ventrelle.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

  • If a fan is partially vaccinated as of September 26th
  • If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
  • If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
  • If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here.

Related Content

news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders place Richie Incognito on IR, sign Trey Ragas

Ragas originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May 2021 before joining the club's practice squad.
news

Steve Wynn to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Wynn was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas.
news

Tom Flores' grandson to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Brian is a New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in numerous theatrical and televised productions.
news

Raider Nation invited to celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday

The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom's legendary career with the Raiders.
news

Raiders sign T Jackson Barton, release LB Marquel Lee

Barton joins the Silver and Black from the Giants' practice squad after originally entering the league as a seventh-round selection by the Colts in 2019.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Las Vegas Raiders offer Alternate Screening Friday-Sunday for fans attending September 26 game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the app, Alternate Screening is being offered.
news

Silver & Black add Kristine Leahy to new program, Raiders: Talk of the Nation premiering Saturday

The half-hour lifestyle show focuses on the crossing routes between sports, entertainment and pop culture.
news

Raiders sign free agents Damion Square, Jordan Simmons

Additionally, the club has signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad.
news

Raider Nation welcomes Mark Shunock, Sibley Scoles as in-game hosts

The popular media and entertainment personalities will team up to host in-game elements during Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.
news

Brian Sandoval to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch ahead of Monday Night Football

The former Nevada Governor and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno was instrumental in bringing the Silver & Black to the Silver State.
Advertising