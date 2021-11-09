Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Nov 09, 2021 at 12:49 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are once again recommending that fully vaccinated fans attending the Sunday, November 14 game against Kansas City download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.

For those that cannot because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations, the Raiders are offering two locations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, November 14, that will provide these services—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

  • If a fan is partially vaccinated as of October 31
  • If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
  • If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
  • If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

This is the fifth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049. Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. 

Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

Advertising