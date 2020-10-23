Raiders participate in Crucial Catch activities to support the fight against cancer

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are designating this Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium as our Crucial Catch game and this week took part in several events to support the fight against cancer.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson spent his lone day off this week virtually visiting Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital pediatric cancer fighters and survivors from Nevada and Utah. Carlson also gifted each with a signed Raiders mini helmet.

Later in the day, seven Raiders players also spent time on their day off engaging Southern Nevada teens who have been diagnosed with cancer or are in remission in a "Virtual Escape Room." Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones, tight ends Darren Waller and Derek Carrier, offensive lineman Andre James, long snapper Trent Sieg and linebacker Kyle Wilber joined members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada "Teen Scene" to solve clues in order to escape a virtual room.

The Teen Scene is a social networking group of teens who are part of the Candlelighters program, whose mission "…is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer." The teams raced against the clock, and each other, to examine clues, solve puzzles and unravel the mystery of the escape room. At the conclusion of the event wide receiver Nelson Agholor, on behalf of the Raiders, announced that Candlelighters would receive a Crucial Catch grant. Gift bags were also being sent to "Teen Scene" members.

The Raider have had prior involvement with the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, having participated in events around Halloween the past two years. Raiders Alumni, Raiderettes and Raiders front office staff celebrated Halloween with young survivors and their families at the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada's Annual Halloween Bash. The group transformed a hallway into an eye-catching, safe and easy to navigate space for children to trick-or-treat and passed out candy and Raiders-themed items. The Raiders also presented Candlelighters with a $5,000 Crucial Catch grant to support their teen services in 2018.