Raiders place DE Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve

Dec 28, 2022 at 02:25 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Isaac Rochell and LB Harvey Langi to the active roster and placed DE Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on the Reserve/Injured List, the club announced Wednesday.

Rochell, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end is in his sixth NFL season and has spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2022) and Indianapolis Colts (2021) after originally being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in 69 career games with 10 starts and compiled 98 tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defensed.

Langi, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker is in his fifth NFL season and has spent time with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Denver Broncos. During his career, he has appeared in 43 games with 10 starts and totaled 66 tackles (39), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

In additional moves, the Raiders have signed DL Trent Harris to the practice squad, released WR Albert Wilson from the practice squad and restored OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad.

