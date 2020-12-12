Raiders place S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List, activate DE Vic Beasley

Dec 12, 2020 at 01:21 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
chris-smith-release-121220-thumb

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have placed S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

Heath joined the Raiders this past offseason as a free agent after spending his first seven seasons (2013-19) with the Dallas Cowboys. Heath has appeared in 12 contests with four starts this season with the Silver and Black, recording 32 tackles (26 solo), a team-high three interceptions and three passes defensed and was recognized in Week 10 as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith, a 6-foot-1 defensive end, signed this past August as a free agent after spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2018-19) over his first six seasons, while also spending this past offseason with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Raiders. While on the team's practice squad this year, Smith has been activated four times and recorded four tackles and one sack in his four appearances.

Additionally, the Raiders have activated DE Vic Beasley from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders claim DE Takkarist McKinley, add Vic Beasley to practice squad

McKinley, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end, was originally drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Raiders activate Daniel Ross; waive Rico Gafford

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated DT Daniel Ross from the Reserve/Injured – Designated For Return List, the club announced Saturday.
news

Raiders sign DE David Irving to practice squad, activate Marcus Mariota from IR

Irving, who last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, is reunited with Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.
news

Raiders place CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR

The Raiders have placed CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR, signed S Dallin Leavitt to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated G Patrick Omameh to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.  
news

CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived

Las Vegas Raiders CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the club's 53-man active roster, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.  
news

Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas

Las Vegas Raiders han contratado 14 jugadores para conformar la escuadra de practicas.
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
news

Raiders Definen Plantilla de Jugadores

Las Vegas Raiders realizaron los siguientes movimientos para llegar al limite de 53 jugadores permitidos en la plantilla por la NFL.

Advertising