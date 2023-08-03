Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

HENDERSON, Nev. – Today, as the Las Vegas Raiders players are enjoying a well-deserved day off from Training Camp, the organization continues to work to better our community. In keeping with our commitment to support youth football and public education, the Raiders joined Palo Verde High Principal Lisa Schumacher to present a check to support funding of the school's athletic program.

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff and is one of several grants to Las Vegas High Schools that the Raiders are presenting in support of youth athletics. Members of the Raiderettes joined the Palo Verde cheerleaders in welcoming the teachers and staff into the cafeteria for lunch.

"The Raiders organization is passionate about supporting local youth, teachers and athletic staff in every way possible," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We are committed to year-round efforts to support the physical and mental wellbeing of our local students and the educators and coaches who are shaping their futures."