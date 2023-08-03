Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

HENDERSON, Nev. – Today, as the Las Vegas Raiders players are enjoying a well-deserved day off from Training Camp, the organization continues to work to better our community. In keeping with our commitment to support youth football and public education, the Raiders joined Palo Verde High Principal Lisa Schumacher to present a check to support funding of the school's athletic program.
The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff and is one of several grants to Las Vegas High Schools that the Raiders are presenting in support of youth athletics. Members of the Raiderettes joined the Palo Verde cheerleaders in welcoming the teachers and staff into the cafeteria for lunch.
"The Raiders organization is passionate about supporting local youth, teachers and athletic staff in every way possible," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We are committed to year-round efforts to support the physical and mental wellbeing of our local students and the educators and coaches who are shaping their futures."
The Palo Verde High football team was one of 42 local high school football teams/community organizations that attended a recent Raiders Training Camp practice session, with an additional 22 groups set for August 6. This marks the third straight year that the Raiders have invited Las Vegas community organizations and local football teams to watch Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.
The Raiders have several upcoming activations that support youth football including:
- Friday Night Showcase – The Raiders, in association with Intermountain Health, will once again highlight and celebrate high school football in 2023 beginning with the Legacy at Shadow Ridge contest on August 18. The Raiders have sponsored "Friday Night Showcase" since 2019 after conducting the High School Football Kickoff Kit initiative in 2017 and 2018 and feature select premier high school football matchups during the prep season. The Raiders and Intermountain Health provide participating schools with customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, special decals and other Raiders-themed items as well as Gatorade product to the competing teams. The Raiders will also celebrate girls flag football by showcasing select high school football matchups each week when their season begins in November.
- Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week –During their respective seasons, the Raiders Foundation will once again award a boys high school football and girls flag football coach $1,000 for their athletic program. Named after two-time Raiders Super Bowl winning Head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Flores, the program is designed to recognize high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs by creating successful teams and players both on and off the field. The Raiders select the Tom Flores Coach of the Year from the coaches of the week for the boys high school football and girls flag football seasons and submit the honoree as the Raiders' nominee for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award.
- Raiders Donate Helmets, Equipment to Las Vegas High Schools, Youth Football Programs – In two weeks, the Raiders will once again collaborate with Intermountain Health to surprise a Las Vegas high school football team with football helmets. Last year, Democracy Prep Academy was surprised with new helmets during practice which they debuted at the school's homecoming. Game. In 2021, the Raiders teamed up with Intermountain Health to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. The Raiders also collaborated with Xenith to donate football helmets to the Nevada Youth Football League and the National Youth Sports Nevada programs.
- Raiders Assist in Youth Football Development Through ELITE Academy – The Las Vegas Raiders are building on the momentum of the popular ELITE chats that were instituted five years ago. The ongoing ELITE series (an acronym representing Education, Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork, Equality) consist of weekly virtual meetings with high school football programs in Southern Nevada featuring current Raiders players and Alumni. Now in its fourth year, the ELITE Academy is a position training platform developed by the Raiders to assist in the development of young athletes. ELITE Academy offers football position specific drills at moderate and advanced levels. In addition, ELITE Academy provides tips, film study and words of wisdom from current Raiders and Raiders Alumni. Every position group is covered during this series, which is another offering by the Raiders in supporting the game of football at the youth level in our community.
- Raiders Junior Training Camp – The Raiders conduct an hour-long football camp at elementary and middle schools throughout the year. The RJTC is part of the Raiders commitment to promoting fitness and health and wellness in Southern Nevada's youth. Clark County elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations can apply to host a RJTC by visiting youthfootball@raiders.com.