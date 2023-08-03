Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

Aug 03, 2023 at 03:52 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Community_thumb_080323
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. – Today, as the Las Vegas Raiders players are enjoying a well-deserved day off from Training Camp, the organization continues to work to better our community. In keeping with our commitment to support youth football and public education, the Raiders joined Palo Verde High Principal Lisa Schumacher to present a check to support funding of the school's athletic program.

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff and is one of several grants to Las Vegas High Schools that the Raiders are presenting in support of youth athletics. Members of the Raiderettes joined the Palo Verde cheerleaders in welcoming the teachers and staff into the cafeteria for lunch.

"The Raiders organization is passionate about supporting local youth, teachers and athletic staff in every way possible," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We are committed to year-round efforts to support the physical and mental wellbeing of our local students and the educators and coaches who are shaping their futures."

The Palo Verde High football team was one of 42 local high school football teams/community organizations that attended a recent Raiders Training Camp practice session, with an additional 22 groups set for August 6. This marks the third straight year that the Raiders have invited Las Vegas community organizations and local football teams to watch Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.

The Raiders have several upcoming activations that support youth football including:

  • Friday Night Showcase The Raiders, in association with Intermountain Health, will once again highlight and celebrate high school football in 2023 beginning with the Legacy at Shadow Ridge contest on August 18. The Raiders have sponsored "Friday Night Showcase" since 2019 after conducting the High School Football Kickoff Kit initiative in 2017 and 2018 and feature select premier high school football matchups during the prep season. The Raiders and Intermountain Health provide participating schools with customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, special decals and other Raiders-themed items as well as Gatorade product to the competing teams. The Raiders will also celebrate girls flag football by showcasing select high school football matchups each week when their season begins in November.
  • Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week –During their respective seasons, the Raiders Foundation will once again award a boys high school football and girls flag football coach $1,000 for their athletic program. Named after two-time Raiders Super Bowl winning Head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Flores, the program is designed to recognize high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs by creating successful teams and players both on and off the field. The Raiders select the Tom Flores Coach of the Year from the coaches of the week for the boys high school football and girls flag football seasons and submit the honoree as the Raiders' nominee for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award.
  • Raiders Donate Helmets, Equipment to Las Vegas High Schools, Youth Football Programs – In two weeks, the Raiders will once again collaborate with Intermountain Health to surprise a Las Vegas high school football team with football helmets. Last year, Democracy Prep Academy was surprised with new helmets during practice which they debuted at the school's homecoming. Game. In 2021, the Raiders teamed up with Intermountain Health to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. The Raiders also collaborated with Xenith to donate football helmets to the Nevada Youth Football League and the National Youth Sports Nevada programs.
  • Raiders Assist in Youth Football Development Through ELITE Academy The Las Vegas Raiders are building on the momentum of the popular ELITE chats that were instituted five years ago. The ongoing ELITE series (an acronym representing Education, Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork, Equality) consist of weekly virtual meetings with high school football programs in Southern Nevada featuring current Raiders players and Alumni. Now in its fourth year, the ELITE Academy is a position training platform developed by the Raiders to assist in the development of young athletes. ELITE Academy offers football position specific drills at moderate and advanced levels. In addition, ELITE Academy provides tips, film study and words of wisdom from current Raiders and Raiders Alumni. Every position group is covered during this series, which is another offering by the Raiders in supporting the game of football at the youth level in our community.
  • Raiders Junior Training Camp – The Raiders conduct an hour-long football camp at elementary and middle schools throughout the year. The RJTC is part of the Raiders commitment to promoting fitness and health and wellness in Southern Nevada's youth. Clark County elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations can apply to host a RJTC by visiting youthfootball@raiders.com.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce new hires and promotions to executive leadership team

Working closely with President Sandra Douglass Morgan, this multidisciplinary, highly experienced group of professionals will help guide the future of the Raiders by cultivating a culture of excellence both on and off the field.

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released TE O.J. Howard, T Justin Murray and waived LB Kana'I Mauga.

news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.

news

Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium honor participating high school students at commencement of first Raiders Den program

The Raiders Den initiative invited aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch a product or business ideas they believe would positively impact the stadium.

news

Raiders re-sign DT Kyle Peko

Additionally, the team has waived QB Chase Garbers and CB Ike Brown.

news

Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters

Peters enters his ninth NFL season and first with the Raiders after having spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-22).

news

Raiders sign DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end, enters his seventh NFL season, originally being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

news

Las Vegas Raiders hold back-to-school event for local students at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Over 300 local elementary to high school students came to Raiders HQ for a back-to-school event aimed to equip students with essential supplies for the upcoming academic year.

news

Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Raiders announce LEED Gold certification and receive additional recognitions for sustainability best practices

Allegiant Stadium is now one of seven NFL stadiums to achieve LEED certification.

news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

Latest Content

news

3 Raiders land on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023

Aug 03, 2023

Players around the NFL have collectively agreed that three Raiders are among the best of the best.

news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

Aug 03, 2023

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Aug 03, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as camp ramps up.

video

The Making of the 2023 Raiderettes - Ep. 2: Sink or Swim

Aug 02, 2023

On the second episode of "The Making of the 2023 Raiderettes," potential hopefuls go through final auditions with the aim of becoming one of Football's Fabulous Females.

gallery

Training Camp Photos: 8.2.23

Aug 02, 2023

Get an inside look at the Raiders' 2023 Training Camp Practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Rookie receiver has been flying all over the field

Aug 02, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at Day 7 of Training Camp practices.

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

Aug 02, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

audio

Brian Hoyer and Jermaine Eluemunor Presser - 8.2.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 02, 2023

Quarterback Brian Hoyer and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.

news

Raiders linebackers forging a 'blue-collar, gritty' identity

Aug 02, 2023

The linebacking corps has been an underrated position group in Training Camp.

video

Malcolm Koonce: 'I'm just competing with myself'

Aug 02, 2023

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce opens up about improving upon last year, the defense coming together and more.

video

Jermaine Eluemunor: 'We want to be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL'

Aug 02, 2023

Guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor talks about his motivation for this season, the offensive line, mental health and more.

video

Brian Hoyer's early impression of Davante Adams: 'Throwing to 17 is always fun'

Aug 02, 2023

Quarterback Brian Hoyer discusses being familiar with the offense, mentoring the quarterbacks, going into Year 15 and more.

View All
Advertising