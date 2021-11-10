Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated DT Kendal Vickers to the 53-man roster from the practice,the club announced Wednesday.

Vickers was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackles spent the 2018 offseason with the Steelers and a portion of his rookie campaign on the Tennessee Titans practice squad before joining the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos in 2019 and the Silver and Black in 2020.

Vickers has appeared in 16 games with two starts for the Raiders, recording 10 tackles (five solo) and two sacks.

The Havelock, N.C., native played in 43 games at Tennessee from 2013-17, totaling 108 tackles (41), 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed DT Darius Philon on the Reserve/Injured List.