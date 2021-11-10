Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated DT Kendal Vickers to the 53-man roster from the practice,the club announced Wednesday.

Vickers was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackles spent the 2018 offseason with the Steelers and a portion of his rookie campaign on the Tennessee Titans practice squad before joining the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos in 2019 and the Silver and Black in 2020.

Vickers has appeared in 16 games with two starts for the Raiders, recording 10 tackles (five solo) and two sacks.

The Havelock, N.C., native played in 43 games at Tennessee from 2013-17, totaling 108 tackles (41), 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed DT Darius Philon on the Reserve/Injured List.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed WR Jeff Badet to the team's practice squad.

Related Content

news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders promote WR Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

The wide receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.
news

Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster, add QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

Lee originally entered the league with the Raiders as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
news

Jim Murren to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, has always been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas.
news

Yolanda Adams to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Adams, who performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIV, was tabbed Billboard Magazine's Gospel Artist of the last decade.
news

Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime on Sunday

The band has provided its unforgettable entertainment around the world and at Super Bowls, presidential inaugurations, world-famous parades, in movies, television commercials and on recordings.
news

Raiders add Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

Trufant was originally drafted by the Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders activate QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders activated the quarterback from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.
