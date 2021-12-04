Raiders promote FB Sutton Smith to active roster

Dec 04, 2021 at 01:32 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
sutton-thumb-release-12421

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed FB Sutton Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

Smith was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, spending his rookie season on the practice squad with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot, 235-pound fullback joined the Silver and Black in Week 11 of the 2021 after spending the offseason with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in two contests for the Raiders.

A native of St. Charles, Mo., Smith played defensive end for four seasons at Northern Illinois (2015-18), becoming the first two-time first-team All-American in school history. Also named MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed WR Dillon Stoner to the practice squad and released WR Jeff Badet from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Run-DMC's Rev Run to perform at halftime on Sunday

The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.
news

Steve Hill to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Hill's early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black's relocation to Southern Nevada.
news

Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series, which brought her significant mainstream success.
news

Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker to active roster

The 6-foot, 237-pound long snapper has made stops with the Jaguars, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Raiders activate Roderic Teamer, place Alec Ingold on IR

Teamer returns to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
news

Sammy Hagar to perform at halftime on Sunday

Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from The Circle and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Onwuasor originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
Advertising