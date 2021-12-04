Raiders promote FB Sutton Smith to active roster

Smith was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, spending his rookie season on the practice squad with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot, 235-pound fullback joined the Silver and Black in Week 11 of the 2021 after spending the offseason with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in two contests for the Raiders.