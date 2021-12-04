Raiders promote FB Sutton Smith to active roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed FB Sutton Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.
Smith was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, spending his rookie season on the practice squad with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot, 235-pound fullback joined the Silver and Black in Week 11 of the 2021 after spending the offseason with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in two contests for the Raiders.
A native of St. Charles, Mo., Smith played defensive end for four seasons at Northern Illinois (2015-18), becoming the first two-time first-team All-American in school history. Also named MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
Additionally, the Raiders have signed WR Dillon Stoner to the practice squad and released WR Jeff Badet from the practice squad.