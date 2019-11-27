Raiders promote Gafford

Nov 27, 2019 at 01:39 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Rico_Gafford_Main_112719
James Plain/Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have elevated WR Rico Gafford to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Gafford, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver, originally joined the team's practice squad following the league mandated 53-man roster cutdown day as a rookie in 2018, where he spent the first 14 games of the campaign before being promoted to the active roster for the remaining two contests of the regular season.

A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Gafford appeared in 27 games and made 23 starts over his two seasons at Wyoming (2016-17) after spending two years at Iowa Western Community College. Over his career with the Cowboys, he totaled 103 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Gafford will wear No. 10 for the Raiders.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived C Erik Magnuson.

