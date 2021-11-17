Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Nov 17, 2021 at 01:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
onwuasor-thumb-release-111721

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated LB Patrick Onwuasor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, Onwuasor joined the Silver and Black's practice squad in September after making stops with the Ravens (2016-19) and New York Jets (2020). The 6-foot, 227-pound linebacker has appeared in 60 games with 32 starts over his career, recording 213 tackles (146 solo), 9.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

A native of Inglewood, Calif., Onwuasor played in 34 games with 22 starts in two seasons at Portland State and appeared in 12 games with two starts in one season at Arizona. He earned FCS first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky in 2015, after recording 85 tackles (49), nine interceptions and 10 passes defensed on the season. 

Additionally, the Raiders have signed DL PJ Johnson to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed S Tyree Gillespie on the Reserve/Injured List.

