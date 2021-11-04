Raiders promote WR Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Dillon Stoner, the club announced Thursday.

Stoner originally entered the league with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot, 194-pound wide receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.

The Tulsa, Okla., native played five years at Oklahoma State, appearing in 52 games with 35 starts. Stoner has totaled 191 receptions for 2,378 yards with 17 TDs during his collegiate career.

Additionally, the club has signed LB Javin White to the practice squad.

