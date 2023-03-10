Raiders re-sign T Brandon Parker and TE Jesper Horsted

Parker was originally selected by the club in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound tackle has appeared in 54 contests with 32 starts over his first five years with the Raiders.

Horsted rejoins the Silver and Black after playing in a career-high 15 games in 2022, recording three receptions for 19 yards while also adding four special teams tackles. He originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 28 career games with one start, totaling 13 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns.