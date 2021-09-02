Raiders re-sign Carrier and Leavitt, place four on Reserve/Injured List

Sep 02, 2021 at 02:10 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agents TE Derek Carrierand S Dallin Leavittand signed free agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor, the club announced Thursday.

Carrier rejoins the Raiders after originally signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Now entering his ninth season in the NFL, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end spent the past three seasons with the Silver and Black after making stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012), San Francisco 49ers (2013-14), Washington Redskins (2015-16) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). Carrier has appeared in 98 games with 22 starts over his career, totaling 57 receptions for 516 yards with three TDs.

Leavitt rejoins the Raiders after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound safety enters his third season with the Silver and Black. Leavitt has appeared in 26 contests over his career, totaling nine tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed.

Eluemunor was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft,. The 6-foot-4, 345-pound offensive lineman has made stops with the Ravens (2017-18) and New England Patriots (2019-20). Eluemunor has appeared in 39 games with 11 starts over his career, including one postseason appearance.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed CB Madre Harper to the practice squad.

Harper originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2020 and spent time on the team's practice squad before being signed to the Giants active roster ahead of Week 4. As a rookie, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound cornerback played in nine games and recorded two tackles on defense while adding three tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.

 In corresponding moves, the Raiders have placed LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Keisean Nixon, RB Jalen Richardand LB Javin White on the Reserve/Injured List.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.1.21

Check into Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the Raiders' first regular season practice of the 2021 season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons and offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons and offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27), alumnus George Atkinson and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27), alumnus George Atkinson and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Robert Jackson (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 15 players to their practice squad.
news

Raiders trade for LB Denzel Perryman

Perryman joins the Raiders having spent the first six years of his career with the Chargers.
news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for 2021 season

The Silver and Black waived/released 26 players to trim the roster to the 53-man limit.
news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit before preseason finale

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster.
news

Raiders re-sign T Devery Hamilton, release CB Rasul Douglas

Hamilton originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders sign LB Te'von Coney

Coney originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

Fans will use CLEAR's Health Pass for proof of vaccination.
news

Raiders make roster moves to reach 85-player limit

K Daniel Carlson also returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Ribbon-cutting marks official opening of Allegiant Stadium

Raiders Owner Mark Davis cut the ribbon to officially open what he called the Silver & Black's "field of dreams" three years, nine months and one day ago during groundbreaking ceremonies at this very same location.
news

Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock and Soul – The Sounds of Raider Nation Return to the Gameday Experience

The Raiders' gameday experience has historically combined the cacophony of action on the gridiron, the roar of the crowd and soul-stirring live band music.
