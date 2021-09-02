Raiders re-sign Carrier and Leavitt, place four on Reserve/Injured List

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agents TE Derek Carrierand S Dallin Leavittand signed free agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor, the club announced Thursday.

Carrier rejoins the Raiders after originally signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Now entering his ninth season in the NFL, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end spent the past three seasons with the Silver and Black after making stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012), San Francisco 49ers (2013-14), Washington Redskins (2015-16) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). Carrier has appeared in 98 games with 22 starts over his career, totaling 57 receptions for 516 yards with three TDs.

Leavitt rejoins the Raiders after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound safety enters his third season with the Silver and Black. Leavitt has appeared in 26 contests over his career, totaling nine tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed.

Eluemunor was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft,. The 6-foot-4, 345-pound offensive lineman has made stops with the Ravens (2017-18) and New England Patriots (2019-20). Eluemunor has appeared in 39 games with 11 starts over his career, including one postseason appearance.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed CB Madre Harper to the practice squad.

Harper originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2020 and spent time on the team's practice squad before being signed to the Giants active roster ahead of Week 4. As a rookie, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound cornerback played in nine games and recorded two tackles on defense while adding three tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.