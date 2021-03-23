Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

Mar 23, 2021 at 01:50 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Lawson_Action_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.

Lawson first joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after playing five years with the Detroit Lions (2014-18). A fourth-round selection (133rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Lawson has appeared in 88 contests and made 68 starts over his career, tallying 277 tackles (229 solo), two sacks, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In one postseason appearance with the Lions in 2016, he registered seven stops (five) as a starter on defense.

Last season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound corner out of Utah State appeared in 14 contests and made nine starts for the Silver and Black. Lawson logged a career-high 60 tackles (47), posted his second career sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery, while also tallying four passes defensed.

A native of Lauderhill, Fla., Lawson played four years (2010-13) with the Aggies. Anchoring the school's secondary, Lawson played in 49 games and totaled 205 tackles (143), including 9.5 for loss, two sacks, six interceptions including one returned for a score, 34 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

