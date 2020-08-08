Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DE Ade Aruna, the club announced Saturday.
Aruna, a 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive end, returns to the Raiders after joining the club's practice squad ahead of Week 17 in 2019 and signing as a Reserve/Future Free Agent at the conclusion of the season. Originally a sixth round (218th overall) pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft, Aruna spent his rookie campaign on the Reserve/Injured List and has not appeared in a regular season contest.
A native of Akure, Nigeria, Aruna spent five years at Tulane (2013-17) after moving to the United States in 2010. He appeared in 44 games with 34 starts over his collegiate career, compiling 107 tackles (71 solo), including 19 for loss, 11 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.