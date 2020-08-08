Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna

Aruna, a 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive end, returns to the Raiders after joining the club's practice squad ahead of Week 17 in 2019 and signing as a Reserve/Future Free Agent at the conclusion of the season. Originally a sixth round (218th overall) pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft, Aruna spent his rookie campaign on the Reserve/Injured List and has not appeared in a regular season contest.