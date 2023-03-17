Raiders re-sign DT Jerry Tillery  

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Jerry Tillery, the club announced Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 62 career games with 33 starts, totaling 116 tackles (65), 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Tillery rejoins the Silver and Black after being claimed via waivers by the club last season, where he appeared in eight games with four starts and recorded 10 tackles (eight).