Raiders bring back DT Johnathan Hankins

Apr 04, 2022 at 11:21 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Monday.

Hankins, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 61 games with 60 starts since joining the Silver and Black in 2018. During his four seasons with the club (2018-21), he has compiled 172 tackles (91 solo), 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries.

Last season, Hankins started 14 games and recorded 38 tackles (15), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. Prior to joining the Raiders, he spent one season with the Colts (2017) after originally being drafted by the New York Giants (2013-16) in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Over his nine-year career, Hankins has played in 128 contests with 116 starts, totaling 356 tackles (204), 14.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Hankins has started in two postseason contests and recorded six tackles (three), one tackle for loss and one sack.

A native of Dearborn Heights, Mich., he played three seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 38 contests and making 25 starts, totaling 138 tackles (58), five sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Hankins was named All-American Second Team and was an All-Big Ten Conference selection as a junior in 2013.

