Raiders re-sign DT Kyle Peko

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DT Kyle Peko, the club announced Tuesday.

Peko rejoins the Silver and Black after appearing in eight games and recording 11 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed for the Raiders in 2021. He has also made stops with the Tennessee Titans (2021), Denver Broncos (2016-21), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2018-19).

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 29 career games with three starts and totaled 34 tackles (19), two sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

A native of La Habra, Calif., Peko played one season at Oregon State (2015) after transferring from Cerritos Junior College. As a senior in 2015, Peko started all 12 games and recorded 45 tackles (24), two sacks and two passes defensed, earning honorable mention PAC-12 honors.