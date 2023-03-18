Raiders re-sign FB Jakob Johnson 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed FB Jakob Johnson, the club announced Saturday.
Johnson enters his second season with the Silver and Black after spending his first three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2019-21). He joined New England as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, having spent time with the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League in 2018. Johnson has appeared in 54 career games with 29 starts and recorded 18 receptions for 93 yards with one touchdown.
In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound fullback played in all 17 games with nine starts and totaled five receptions for 10 yards.
A native of Stuttgart, Germany, Johnson played four seasons at Tennessee (2014-17). Beginning his collegiate career as a linebacker before transitioning to tight end as a sophomore, Johnson appeared in 47 games, recording three receptions for 23 yards, 24 tackles on defense and two kickoff returns for 25 yards.