Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

Mar 24, 2021 at 01:59 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Incognito_Action_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.

A 6-foot-4, 322-pound athletic guard, Incognito joined the Raiders in 2019 after previous stints with the St. Louis Rams (2005-09), Miami Dolphins (2010-13) and most recently the Buffalo Bills (2009, 2015-17). A four-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2015-17), Incognito has appeared and started in all 164 contests over his career.

Last season, Incognito started two games, missing 14 due to injury. In his first season with the club in 2019, he started in all 12 appearances and was named a Pro Bowl alternate after paving the way for the first 1,000-yard rookie rusher in team history.

Before his time with the Silver and Black, Incognito started all 16 games in each of his last three seasons with the Bills, while also making the Pro Bowl in each of those campaigns. He became the first Bills offensive lineman to earn consecutive Pro Bowl nods since Jason Peters in 2007-08.

Originally a third-round selection (81st overall) by the Rams in the 2005 NFL Draft, the Bogota, N.J., native was a three-year starter (2002-04) at Nebraska. He was named first-team All-Big 12 after starting in all 13 games during his last year with the program.

