Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.

A 6-foot-4, 322-pound athletic guard, Incognito joined the Raiders in 2019 after previous stints with the St. Louis Rams (2005-09), Miami Dolphins (2010-13) and most recently the Buffalo Bills (2009, 2015-17). A four-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2015-17), Incognito has appeared and started in all 164 contests over his career.

Last season, Incognito started two games, missing 14 due to injury. In his first season with the club in 2019, he started in all 12 appearances and was named a Pro Bowl alternate after paving the way for the first 1,000-yard rookie rusher in team history.

Before his time with the Silver and Black, Incognito started all 16 games in each of his last three seasons with the Bills, while also making the Pro Bowl in each of those campaigns. He became the first Bills offensive lineman to earn consecutive Pro Bowl nods since Jason Peters in 2007-08.