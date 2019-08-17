Raiders re-sign guard/center Cameron Hunt

Hunt a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman, rejoins the team after most recently spending the offseason program with the club in addition to being on the team's active roster for the final three contests of the 2018 campaign. Hunt originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he spent his preseason and was later signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in November for the remainder of his rookie campaign. Hunt enters his third stint with the Raiders after also spending the 2018 offseason with the team and appeared in all four preseason contests.