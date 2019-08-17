Raiders re-sign guard/center Cameron Hunt

Aug 17, 2019 at 01:37 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
hunt-main-081719_v2

NAPA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have re-signed free agent G/C Cameron Hunt, the club announced Saturday.

Hunt a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman, rejoins the team after most recently spending the offseason program with the club in addition to being on the team's active roster for the final three contests of the 2018 campaign. Hunt originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he spent his preseason and was later signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in November for the remainder of his rookie campaign. Hunt enters his third stint with the Raiders after also spending the 2018 offseason with the team and appeared in all four preseason contests.

A native Corona, Calif., Hunt played four years at Oregon. Over his career, he appeared in 52 games for the Ducks and made 43 starts, seeing action at right guard and right tackle.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived WR Jordan Lasley.

Additionally, G/T Denzelle Good passed his physical and has returned to practice.

Related Content

news

Raiders acquire T Justin Herron

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole to active roster, place WR DJ Turner on reserve/injured list

Additionally, the team has signed C Billy Price and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

news

Raiders claim CB Javelin Guidry, place CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve

Guidry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2020 and played two seasons with the club.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year extension

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end ranks third in franchise history among tight ends with 3,081 receiving yards, while his 14 touchdowns rank sixth.

news

Raiders announce additional practice squad transactions

The team signed DB J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, and released T Bamidele Olaseni.

news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The team signed 14 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.

news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.

news

Raiders place three on Reserve/Injured list

Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated limit on their active roster.

news

Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

Additionally, the team signed LB Tae Davis.

news

Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

In a corresponding move, the team has released LB Kenny Young.

news

Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Titans

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send S Tyree Gillespie to the Titans.

Advertising