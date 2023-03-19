Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor  

Mar 19, 2023 at 02:20 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Eluemunor_031823

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, the club announced Saturday.

Eluemunor enters his third season with the Raiders and seventh season in the NFL. Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, Eluemunor has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts. Originally a fifth-round selection (159th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, he has also made stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Miami Dolphins (2021) and New England Patriots (2019-20).

In 2022, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman started all 17 games for Las Vegas.

A native of London, England, Eluemunor played three seasons at Texas A&M (2014-16) after transferring from Lackawanna College (2012-13). He appeared in 25 games with 12 starts for Texas A&M, playing at both tackle and guard.

