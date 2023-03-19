Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor  

Eluemunor enters his third season with the Raiders and seventh season in the NFL. Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, Eluemunor has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts. Originally a fifth-round selection (159th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, he has also made stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Miami Dolphins (2021) and New England Patriots (2019-20).