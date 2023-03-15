Raiders re-sign S Roderic Teamer

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed restricted free agent S Roderic Teamer, the club announced Wednesday.
Teamer appeared in all 17 games for the first time in his career in 2022, making three starts and recording 35 tackles (23 solo) and five special teams stops.
He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and joined the Silver and Black in June of the 2021 offseason. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 34 career games with 11 starts and totaled 89 tackles (64), one sack, one interception and three passes defensed, while adding nine tackles on special teams.
A native of New Orleans, La., Teamer played four seasons at Tulane (2015-18), appearing in 46 games and totaling 197 tackles (128), three sacks, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
