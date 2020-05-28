Thursday, May 28, 2020 01:22 PM

Raiders re-sign tight end Paul Butler

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed re-signed free agent TE Paul Butler, the team announced Thursday.

Butler returns to the Raiders having previously spent time with the club in both 2018 and 2019. A 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, Butler was originally signed by the Raiders after participating on a tryout basis at the team's rookie mini-camp in May of 2018. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the club's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in Week 17. In 2019, Butler spent the offseason with the Silver and Black and a portion of the year on the team's practice squad prior to being signed by the Detroit Lions as a Reserve/Future free agent at the conclusion of the season. Butler has not appeared in a regular season contest.

A native of Dubois, Pa., Butler attended California (PA) and appeared in 33 contests over four seasons (2013-16), totaling 32 receptions for 381 yards, adding five touchdown receptions. As a senior in 2016, he was selected first-team All-PSAC West.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed TE Nick O'Leary on the Reserve/NFI List.

Advertising