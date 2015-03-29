Raiders Receive High Marks in Free Agency

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie

The Raiders have been active this offseason, and it looks like their efforts have been well-received – at least according to a panel of ESPN experts.

The panel, which includes 2015 Hall of Fame inductee Bill Polian, former NFL executive Louis Riddick, as well as Matt Williamson, Field Yates and Mike Sando gave the Raiders a B-plus for their efforts thus far in free agency.

"If the [New York] Jets hit a home run, the Raiders hit a triple," said Polian. "They needed a lot of players and got them."