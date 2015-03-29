Raiders Receive High Marks in Free Agency

Mar 28, 2015 at 05:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

032715-mckenzie-cp.jpg

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie

The Raiders have been active this offseason, and it looks like their efforts have been well-received – at least according to a panel of ESPN experts.

The panel, which includes 2015 Hall of Fame inductee Bill Polian, former NFL executive Louis Riddick, as well as Matt Williamson, Field Yates and Mike Sando gave the Raiders a B-plus for their efforts thus far in free agency.

"If the [New York] Jets hit a home run, the Raiders hit a triple," said Polian. "They needed a lot of players and got them."

General Manager Reggie McKenzie has been active in the free agent market since the beginning of the league year and added numerous pieces to the roster, including C Rodney Hudson, RB Trent Richardson and LB Curtis Lofton.

In particular, Williamson was a fan of a pair of McKenzie's signings – Rodney Hudson and Dan Williams. 

"The Raiders got way stronger at the two pivots, right up the middle with their big guys, which was a huge problem," Williamson said in the ESPN Insider article grading free agency. "Both [Rodney] Hudson and [Dan] Williams are really good players in their primes."

Since the league year began on March 10, the Raiders have added the following players: C Rodney Hudson, TE Lee Smith, DT Dan Williams, OLB Malcolm Smith, RB Roy Helu, Jr., LB Curtis Lofton, S Nate Allen, CB James Dockery, QB Christian Ponder and RB Trent Richardson.

2015 Free Agent Class

Photos of the Raiders 2015 Free Agent Class signing their contracts at Raiders HQ.

C Rodney Hudson
1 / 8

C Rodney Hudson

TE Lee Smith
2 / 8

TE Lee Smith

DT Dan Williams
3 / 8

DT Dan Williams

LB Malcolm Smith
4 / 8

LB Malcolm Smith

RB Roy Helu, Jr.
5 / 8

RB Roy Helu, Jr.

LB Curtis Lofton
6 / 8

LB Curtis Lofton

S Nate Allen
7 / 8

S Nate Allen

No Title
8 / 8
