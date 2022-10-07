Raiders receivers looking to make big plays in hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium

While Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow had not been AFC West teammates prior to this season, they both know what is required to fare well against the Kansas City Chiefs – and their fans.

Adams didn't have the most desirable results the last time he stepped into Arrowhead Stadium. Last season as a Packer, the five-time Pro Bowler caught six passes for 43 yards in a 13-7 defeat. He was coming off missing action due to COVID-19, and still remembers the game and the "electric" Kansas City crowd vividly.

"I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Adams said Wednesday. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.

"A big piece of that is, they make a lot of plays too, so it keeps the crowd kind of going consistently," continued Adams. "Only way to neutralize that is to go and make plays for us, whether it's on defense or offense, to kind of quiet them down. But definitely an electric environment."