Raiders receivers looking to make big plays in hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium

Oct 07, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

While Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow had not been AFC West teammates prior to this season, they both know what is required to fare well against the Kansas City Chiefs – and their fans.

Adams didn't have the most desirable results the last time he stepped into Arrowhead Stadium. Last season as a Packer, the five-time Pro Bowler caught six passes for 43 yards in a 13-7 defeat. He was coming off missing action due to COVID-19, and still remembers the game and the "electric" Kansas City crowd vividly.

"I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Adams said Wednesday. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.

"A big piece of that is, they make a lot of plays too, so it keeps the crowd kind of going consistently," continued Adams. "Only way to neutralize that is to go and make plays for us, whether it's on defense or offense, to kind of quiet them down. But definitely an electric environment."

"The Slot Machine" will hopefully be back in the of thick of things next to Adams, after missing the past two games with a concussion. Things are trending up for him, returning to practice this week and shedding his non-contact jersey as a full participant in Thursday's practice, but concussions can be complicated injuries and the situation is fluid.

Last season, Renfrow set a career-high in catches (13) in Arrowhead Stadium, but the benchmark largely went unnoticed with the tough 48-9 loss at the hands of the Chiefs. The season before that, the receiver was a part of a Raiders team that pulled off a huge 40-32 upset against the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

Despite the loud crowd noise and dynamic defense of the opposition, he's aware that if the Raiders can come into Kansas City with a good gameplan and be technically sound, they have a chance beat the Chiefs on their home turf again.

"There's no magic pill or anything, we've just got to go out and execute," said Renfrow. "They have a really good team, really good defense. Their defense doesn't get talked about enough. Obviously, their offense is unbelievable, but their defense is really good at taking the ball away. We're just going to have to play well to have a chance to go in there and have a chance to win."

