Versus: Two offensive minds are set to cross paths in this primetime affair

Tre'von Moehrig vs. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is an elite tight end, it can't be denied. Nevertheless, the Raiders have a former Jim Thorpe winner who may be up for the task.

Nothing has changed this year in regards to Kelce's production in Kansas City. Through three weeks, he's leading the team in receiving yards (322) and catches (26), and is tied touchdown grabs (three). He's also had at least 100 receiving yards and eight catches in three out of four of his last games against the Raiders.

"[He's] an extreme challenge because whether it's in the passing game, third down, red area, early down; he's making plays all over the field," Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. "And he's done it for his whole career, so there is a track record of that. What you've got to do is figure out what your best plan is to try to help minimize it. I mean, you're not going to stop him all the way. He's too good of a player, but you've got to try to minimize."

The Silver and Black have done a good job in containing opposing tight ends, with Tre’von Moehrig as a big factor behind that. In the two games Moehrig has played this season, he's been responsible for shadowing tight ends in coverage.

The second-year safety, along with Duron Harmon and Johnathan Abram , have helped hold opposing starting tight ends to an average 43.25 yards per game. No. 25 had a 75.3 overall PFF grade against the Broncos, with a 84.4 tackling grade.