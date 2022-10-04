Game Preview: First primetime matchup of the season on deck for Raiders

Coming off their first win of the season, the Raiders (1-3) now travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs (3-1) for a primetime AFC West divisional matchup before the bye week.
Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: ESPN
|Joe Buck
|Troy Aikman
|National Radio: Westwood One
|Kevin Harlan
|Kurt Warner
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Raiders are gearing up for Monday Night Football and the biggest challenge will be limiting a crafty Patrick Mahomes, who is a career 7-1 against the Raiders. The sixth-year QB is coming off a dominating 41-31 primetime win over the Buccaneers, where he showcased his strong connection to tight end Travis Kelce, throwing him nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes threw two more touchdowns to tight end Jody Fortson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, while connecting with eight different receivers on the night. The quarterback also added 34 yards on the ground to the Chiefs' 189 total rushing yards.
"I have a lot of respect for Patrick in terms of how he came into the league, how much he's improved over time," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Tuesday. "I've gone against him, I think, twice and it's just amazing the growth you've seen over the years."
Matchup history
The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 68-53-2, dating back to 1960. Kansas City took both games against Raiders in last season's divisional matchups, and has won four of the last five matchups between the two teams.
Current stats
Following Week 4, the Raiders offense ranks 13th in the league in total offense (356.3 yards per game), 14th in passing (243.3 ypg), 14th in rushing (113.0 ypg) and 10th in points (24.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 22nd in total defense (357.0 ypg), 22nd in passing (253.8 ypg), 10th in rushing (103.3 ypg) and tied for 23rd in points allowed (25.0 ppg).
The Chiefs rank tied for fourth in total offense (384.8 ypg), seventh in passing (267.8 ypg), 11th in rushing (117.0 ypg) and second in points (32.3 ppg). Defensively, the Chiefs rank 13th in total defense (329.5 ypg), 27th in passing (263.8 ypg), first in rushing (65.8 ypg) and tied for 20th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs nine touchdowns receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
- Adams needs 89 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- With one catch, Adams will extend his streak to 102 straight games with a catch, the seventh-longest active streak in the league.
- QB Derek Carr needs one touchdown to reach 200 career passing touchdowns.
- Carr needs 206 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs two tackles for loss away to surpass Khalil Mack for the most tackles for loss by a Raiders defensive lineman in their first four seasons (since 1999).
- RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to tie for fifth all-time in franchise career rushing touchdowns.
- TE Darren Waller needs 39 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 victory against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.