Game Preview: First primetime matchup of the season on deck for Raiders

The Raiders are gearing up for Monday Night Football and the biggest challenge will be limiting a crafty Patrick Mahomes, who is a career 7-1 against the Raiders. The sixth-year QB is coming off a dominating 41-31 primetime win over the Buccaneers, where he showcased his strong connection to tight end Travis Kelce, throwing him nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes threw two more touchdowns to tight end Jody Fortson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, while connecting with eight different receivers on the night. The quarterback also added 34 yards on the ground to the Chiefs' 189 total rushing yards.