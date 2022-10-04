Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 4 win

It is about the players, not the plays

Josh McDaniels is one of the most creative schemers in football, but he chalked up his first win with the Raiders by keeping the offensive plan as simple as a youth football call sheet. Instead of focusing on whipping the Broncos with exotic schemes, the head coach put the ball in the hands of his best players and let them go to work.

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller touched the ball on 40 of the Raiders' 74 offensive plays while accounting for 169 of the team's 385 scrimmage yards. Most importantly, the Pro Bowl trio made plays when they had the ball in their hands. Jacobs and Adams, in particular, played like the best players on the field as the focal points of a game plan that emphasized getting the ball to the "stars."

While McDaniels dressed up his tactics with motions and shifts, the Raiders' offensive playcaller opted for a "players over plays" strategy that emphasized getting the ball to the team's top players instead of tricking opponents with schemes. The simple strategy is built on the premise that five-star players with superior talent will eventually make a big play or touchdown that changes the game.

The Carr-to-Adams connection worked to perfection with the quarterback finding WR1 nine times on 13 targets. Although Adams did not register a catch longer than 20 yards, he posted a 100-yard game on an assortment of short and intermediate passes that kept the chains moving. Moreover, the "pitch-and-catch" tactics enabled the Raiders to maintain control by utilizing a low-risk strategy in the passing game.