Expert Game Picks: Raiders take on Chiefs during Monday Night Football

The Raiders are preparing for another AFC West matchup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime.
Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:
Gregg Rosenthal: Chiefs
Adam Rank: Chiefs
Daniel Jeremiah: Chiefs
Colleen Wolfe: Chiefs
Nick Shook: Chiefs
Mark Sessler: Chiefs
Marcas Grant: Chiefs
Stephania Bell: Chiefs
Matt Bowen: Chiefs
Mike Clay: Chiefs
Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs
Domonique Foxworth: Chiefs
Dan Graziano: Chiefs
Jason Reid: Chiefs
Seth Wickersham: Chiefs
Pete Prisco: Chiefs
Will Brinson: Chiefs
Jared Dubin: Chiefs
Ryan Wilson: Chiefs
John Breech: Chiefs
Michael Davis Smith: Chiefs
Mike Florio: Chiefs
Jarrett Bell: Chiefs
Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs
Nate Davis: Chiefs
Safid Deen: Chiefs
Tyler Dragon: Chiefs
Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs
View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.