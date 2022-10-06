Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report

Oct 06, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

WR Hunter Renfrow returned to full practice this week after being sidelined the past two games with a concussion. LB Denzel Perryman, also suffering a concussion, was limited, along with LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), T Justin Herron (knee), TE Darren Waller (shoulder), CB Sam Webb (hamstring) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee).

TE Foster Moreau (knee) and S Roderic Teamer (illness) were the Silver and Black's only non-participants

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Jayon BrownLBHamstringLP
Justin HerronTKneeLP
Foster MoreauTEKneeDNP
Denzel PerrymanLBConcussionLP
Hunter RenfrowWRConcussionFP
Roderic TeamerSIllnessDNP
Darren WallerTEShoulderLP
Sam WebbCBHamstringLP
Rock Ya-SinCBKneeLP

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs had two players not participate in Thursday's practice: K Harrison Butker, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 1, and C Creed Humphrey (personal reasons). Additionally, G Trey Smith was limited in practice with a pectoral injury.

Four receivers were listed on the report, including JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), but all four were full participants.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Harrison ButkerKAnkleDNP
Creed HumphreyCNIR-PersonalDNP
Trey SmithGPectoralLP
L'Jarius SneedCBAnkleFP
Mike DannaDECalfFP
Jody FortsonTEShoulderFP
Mecole HardmanWRHeelFP
Skyy MooreWRAnkleFP
JuJu Smith-SchusterWRQuadFP
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWRAbdomenFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

