Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
WR Hunter Renfrow returned to full practice this week after being sidelined the past two games with a concussion. LB Denzel Perryman, also suffering a concussion, was limited, along with LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), T Justin Herron (knee), TE Darren Waller (shoulder), CB Sam Webb (hamstring) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee).
TE Foster Moreau (knee) and S Roderic Teamer (illness) were the Silver and Black's only non-participants
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Justin Herron
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Concussion
|LP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
Kansas City Chiefs:
The Chiefs had two players not participate in Thursday's practice: K Harrison Butker, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 1, and C Creed Humphrey (personal reasons). Additionally, G Trey Smith was limited in practice with a pectoral injury.
Four receivers were listed on the report, including JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), but all four were full participants.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Ankle
|DNP
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|LP
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|FP
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Quad
|FP
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Abdomen
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed