Raiders part ways with four players

As the new league year get underway, the Silver and Black made a few roster moves Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders released QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Hunter Renfrow and DT Jerry Tillery.

Garoppolo spent his 10th NFL season with the Raiders, appearing in seven games (six starts) and throwing for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns. He was originally a second-round selection (62nd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he spent four seasons (2014-17) and was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams (XLIX and LI).

Hoyer spent one season with the Raiders, his 15th season in the NFL. In 2023, he appeared in three games, making one start for the Silver and Black. Hoyer entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2009 and has played in 79 career games.

Renfrow, originally the Raiders' fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with the Silver and Black. The receiver earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021 after becoming just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season, with his 103 catches ranking second-most by a Raiders wide receiver. His career totals include 73 games played with 23 starts, totaling 269 receptions for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns.