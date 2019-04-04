Raiders release Seth Roberts

Apr 04, 2019 at 01:24 PM
ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have released WR Seth Roberts, the club announced Thursday.

Roberts, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama in 2014, spent the last five years with the team and appeared in at least 15 contests in each of his four seasons on the active roster. After starting his career on the team's practice squad, Roberts played in 62 contests for the Silver and Black and made 25 starts, compiling 158 receptions for 1,826 yards and 13 receiving scores.

Last season, Roberts made 15 appearances for the club and tied a career-high with seven starts. He also set career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (494), marks that both finished fourth on the team in 2018, while adding a pair of receiving touchdowns. From 2015-16, Roberts led the NFL with four game-winning touchdown receptions, as he helped the team post an overall record of 10-2 over his career when he found the end zone.

