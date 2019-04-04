Raiders release Seth Roberts

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have released WR Seth Roberts, the club announced Thursday.

Roberts, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama in 2014, spent the last five years with the team and appeared in at least 15 contests in each of his four seasons on the active roster. After starting his career on the team's practice squad, Roberts played in 62 contests for the Silver and Black and made 25 starts, compiling 158 receptions for 1,826 yards and 13 receiving scores.