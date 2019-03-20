Raiders retain long snapper Trent Sieg

Mar 20, 2019 at 02:00 PM
Trent-Sieg-main-032019

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have re-signed exclusive rights free agent LS Trent Sieg, the club announced Wednesday.

Signed to the club ahead of the Raiders' Week 2 contest last season, Sieg appeared and snapped in the final 15 contests, assisting K Daniel Carlson in setting a new franchise record with a 94.1 field goal percentage on the year. Sieg also helped Carlson earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after snapping on the game-winning field goal in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Sieg originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft.

A native of Eaton, Colo., Sieg was a four-year player at Colorado State. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound long snapper appeared in 52 games for the Rams without missing a snap.

fa-tracker-2021-2560x1440

Free Agent Tracker

Tracking the status and signings of all official Las Vegas Raiders transactions during 2021 Free Agency.

Related Content

news

Raiders acquire Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send the Packers the team's first- and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The running back has appeared in 91 career games with 23 starts, totaling 409 carries for 1,574 yards and six touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season.
news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 65 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders sign LB Chandler Jones

Jones enters his 11th NFL season and first with the Raiders, having previously spent six years with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2012-15).
news

Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts.
news

Raiders sign OL Alex Bars

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Chicago Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Raiders acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with Colts

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
news

Raiders sign RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden has appeared in 131 games with nine starts over his career, totaling 283 carries for 1,297 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 100 receptions for 902 yards with six touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Crosby has totaled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.
Advertising