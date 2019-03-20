Raiders retain long snapper Trent Sieg

Signed to the club ahead of the Raiders' Week 2 contest last season, Sieg appeared and snapped in the final 15 contests, assisting K Daniel Carlson in setting a new franchise record with a 94.1 field goal percentage on the year. Sieg also helped Carlson earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after snapping on the game-winning field goal in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Sieg originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft.