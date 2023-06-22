Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

During the visit, the Raiders also donated $15,000 to the youth football program for the enhancement of their facilities and equipment. The check was presented by UDFAs Dalton Wagner from Arkansas and McClendon Curtis from Chattanooga. This event was something Curtis didn't take lightly, and took the time to share that his journey to where he is today involved being at a facility similar to Spring Mountain in his youth.

"It really changed my view on life and how to become a leader and also not follow those people in the wrong crowd," Curtis said of his own experiences. "Once I understood that and followed those people that gave me direction, my life got easier. I take it everywhere I go.