Raiders Roster Moves

Jul 31, 2011 at 06:00 AM
072811-wisniewski-story.jpg

Raiders second round draft pick C Stefen Wisniewski signs his rookie contract.

Updated 1:30 p.m. on July 31, 2011

The Oakland Raiders have re-signed FS Michael Huff, LB Sam Williams, OT Khalif Barnes, LS/LB Jon Condo, and DE Jarvis Moss. They also signed free agent QB Trent Edwards and undrafted free agents DT Derrick Hill and T Cody Habben. The Raiders waived LB Quentin Scott on July 29.

FB Marcel Reece, LB Bruce Davis, and DT Desmond Bryant reported to camp on July 30.

The Oakland Raiders signed all eight draft picks: 2nd round draft pick Stefen Wisniewski, 3rd round picks DeMarcus Van Dyke and Joseph Barksdale, 4th round picks Chimdi Chekwa and Taiwan Jones, 5th round pick Denarius Moore, 6th round pick Richard Gordon, and 7th pick David Ausberry.

The Raiders also signed the following undrafted rookie free agents: WR Steve Goulet, WR Derrick Jones, WR Edward McGee, QB Jordan La Secla, DB Sterling Moore, FB James McCluskey, DB Zac Etheridge, LB Chris Francis, LB Bani Gbadyu, OL Elias Eliades, OL Ben Lamaak, OL Alan Pelc, DT Jamie Cumbie, DL Mason Brodine.

