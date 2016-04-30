 Skip to main content
Raiders Select Colorado State LB Cory James in 6th Round

Apr 30, 2016 at 06:16 AM
Career Division I games played/started: 51/46(13/12 in 2015...13/12 in 2014...13/13 in 2013...12/9 in 2012).

2015 (Senior):Played in all 13 games and started 12, ranking fifth on the team with a career-high 65 tackles (28 solo), including 2.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss...ranks fourth on CSU's all-time sacks list (24).

  • Raised career sack total to 25.0 with a solo sack in win over UNLV (11/14)
  • First sack of the season, vs. Boise State (10/10) was No. 23 for his career, moving him past Adrian Ross (22.5; 2004-07) for fourth place on CSU's all-time list
  • Posted career-best 10 tackles at Utah State (10/3)
  • Registered team-best eight total tackles (4 solo), including two tackles for loss, at UTSA (9/26)
  • Made eight tackles (4 solo), including one tackle for loss, against Colorado (9/19)
  • Recorded nine total tackles (3 solo), including one tackle for loss, against Minnesota (9/12) 

2014 (Junior):Played in all 13 games, starting 12, recording 51 tackles (29 solo), including a team-high 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks... also has three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble... has 22 career sacks, the fifth-most by a CSU defender.

  • Registered his first sack of the season, a loss of seven yards, in CSU's first road game at Boise State (Sept. 6)
  • Recorded two tackles for loss, including a seven-yard sack in the Rams' win at Boston College (Sept. 27)...the sack came in the final minute to help thwart the Eagles' last gasp after CSU had gone ahead with just under a minute to play.
  • Chosen as a team captain vs. Wyoming (Oct. 24)
  • Notched his first forced fumble of the season at San Jose State (Nov. 1), which led to the Rams first score of the game... also registered a sack
  • In the Rams' regular-season finale at Air Force (Nov. 28), racked up a career-high 10 tackles (8 solo), including one sack

2013 (Sophomore):In 13 starts for the Rams, finished the season ranked eighth on the team in tackles with 60 tackles (29 solo) and second among all Rams with 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss...added one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries.

  • Posted a career-high nine tackles in the season opener vs. Colorado (9/1)
  • During a road victory at Hawai'i (10/26) registered six solo stops, a career-best, and two sacks
  • Had at least two sacks in three separate games (vs. SJSU, at UH and WSU)
  • Recorded at least five stops in six of the Rams' 13 games
  • Thirdon the team with two forced fumbles
  • Chosen to serve as team captain vs. San Jose State (10/12) and at Utah State (11/23)
  • In the Rams' win over Washington State in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 21), registered five total tackles and two sacks

2012 (Freshman):Set a CSU freshman record with 7.5 sacks and earned Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and College Football News (second team), as well as second-team national All-Freshman and second-team All-Mountain West by Phil Steele's College Football Preview...earned first-team midseason honors from Phil Steele...finished his first season with 54 tackles (26 solo), including 10.5 for lost yardage, tied for sixth in the Mountain West.

  • Against Colorado (Sept. 1) recorded his first collegiate start while compiling seven tackles, six solo, and a forced fumble...finished the game with three sacks and four tackles for loss, becoming the first Ram to record three or more sacks in his first career game...his effort earned him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors
  • Strung together two more games with seven-plus tackles, against North Dakota State (Sept. 8) and San Jose State (Sept. 15)...against the Spartans he posted his fourth sack of the season, forcing SJSU into a punt...on the ensuing possession CSU scored to pull within a TD
  • Versus Utah State (Sept. 22) registered three tackles and his fifth sack of the year to tie the CSU freshman sack record
  • Recorded three tackles against Air Force (Sept. 29) and two tackles against Fresno State (Oct. 6)
  • Against San Diego State (Oct. 13) had four total tackles, including 1.5 sacks to lay claim outright to the CSU freshman sack record with 6.5...it was previously held by DeVaughn Hawkins (5.0; 1994)
  • Added his final sack of the season, among six total tackles, vs. Hawaii (Oct. 27), to extend his CSU freshman record to 7.5
  • Posted five tackles at Wyoming (Nov. 3)

2011 (Redshirt): Redshirted as a true freshman in his first season of college eligibility.

High School: Lettered two years in football for the Rams of Del Rio, Texas, a city of 37,000 on the U.S.-Mexico border about three hours due west of San Antonio...Started 21 consecutive games at linebacker until sustaining a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, ending his prep career in the eighth game of his senior season...Before the injury, combined as a junior and senior for 116 tackles (67 solo), 26 stops behind the line of scrimmage, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery... Despite the injury, still voted by fellow coaches the District 29-5A Co-Linebacker of the Year after his senior campaign, when he also garnered first-team all-district honors for the second straight year...Also received the Hit Stick Award... Helped DRHS to bi-district and area championships on a team that finished 8-3 in 2010 and 10-3 in 2009, when the Rams advanced to the third round of the Texas Class 5A state playoffs...Started all 13 games as a junior in 2009...Top prep speed in the 40-yard dash was 4.8 seconds...Owned a 3.1 GPA...Head football coach was Steve Hoffman...Also played baseball for the Rams...Drew recruiting interest from TCU, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas State, Louisiana Tech and East Carolina.

Personal: Given name Cory Miguel James...Born May 22, 1993, in Del Rio, Texas...Son of Clarence and Sheila James...Has one older brother...Dad, Clarence, played football at Chowan Junior College...has volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County in his time at CSU...earned his bachelor's degree in liberal arts in December 2015...Hometown: Del Rio, Texas.

