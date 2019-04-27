Raiders select defensive end Quinton Bell with the No. 230 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft

The Oakland Raiders selected defensive end Quinton Bell with the No. 230 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Played wide receiver from 2015-17 before switching to defensive end as a senior in 2018…Competed in track and field at Prairie View A&M as a junior, running in the 60-, 100-, and 200-meter.

2018: Earned second-team All-SWAC honors…Sixth on team in tackles (46), first in sacks (7.5), and second in tackles for loss (10.0). He made a career-high eight tackles twice (at UNLV, vs. Alabama St. with 1.0 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss). Bell made three tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss at Sam Houston.