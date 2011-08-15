Raiders Set to Cross the Bay Bridge





DATE: Saturday, August 20, 2011, 5:00 p.m. PT | SITE: Candlestick Park, San Francisco

THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, are now in their 52nd season of pro football competition. The Raiders face their second straight NFC West opponent in the preseason when they travel across the bay to San Francisco to face the 49ers.

TELEVISION:Greg Papa and Tom Flores, alongside Jim Plunkett, will simulcast the game on the Raiders Radio and Television Network. Raiders Legend George Atkinson will serve as the broadcast's sideline analyst next to the host of the broadcast, popular radio personality JT the Brick. This week's game will be televised live on KTVU Channel 2, with the "Point After" postgame show airing following the contest. There will be an encore showing of the game on Sunday, August 21 at noon on KICU TV36.

RADIO: The game will air live on Raiders Radio Network originating on KITS LIVE 105.3 FM and KFRC 1550 AM, the Silver and Black's flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Papa and Raiders two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 14th straight year. The radio pregame and postgame shows will feature Raider Legends Atkinson and David Humm.

RAIDERS-49ERS SERIES: This game marks the 39th preseason game between the Raiders and 49ers. The preseason series is tied 19-19, with the first contest having been played in 1967. This is the 11th straight year the Bay Area teams have met in the preseason. The teams previously met in the preseason in home-and-away contests for consecutive years from 1976-93.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES:The Raiders and 49ers are tied with six wins apiece in regular season action since the teams first met in 1970 in Oakland.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: FS Michael Huff and DE Lamarr Houston were teammates with 49ers CB Tarell Brown at Texas… LS/LB Jon Condo and 49ers TE Vernon Davis were teammates at Maryland…C Samson Satele and 49ers DT Isaac Sopoaga were teammates at Hawaii…C Samson Satele was teammates with 49ers WR Ted Ginn Jr. with the Miami Dolphins in 2008…WR Louis Murphy and 49ers DT Ray McDonald were teammates at Florida…LB Travis Goethel and 49ers WR Kyle Williams were teammates at Arizona State…WR Nick Miller and 49ers LS Brian Jennings both attended Red Mountain High School in Mesa, AZ…DT Tommy Kelly and 49ers RB Anthony Dixon are both from Jackson, MS…Raiders C Stefen Wisniewski and 49ers LB NaVorro Bowman were teammates together at Penn State…Raiders CB Joe Porter and 49ers T Anthony Davis played together at Rutgers…Raiders TE David Ausberry played at USC with 49ers S Taylor Mays and G Chilo Rachal…Raiders CB Chimdi Chekwa played at Ohio State with 49ers T Alex Boone and LB Thaddeus Gibson….Raiders T Joe Barksdale played at LSU with 49ers DB Curtis Taylor and DT Ricky Jean-Francois…Raiders DE Matt Shaughnessy and 49ers DB Chris Maragos were teammates at Wisconsin…Raiders S Jerome Boyd and 49ers DE Will Tukuafu were teammates at Oregon…49ers LB Keaton Kristick played at Oregon State with WR Damola Adeniji…Raiders offensive coordinator Al Saunders coached alongside 49ers offensive line coach Mike Solari with the Chiefs from 2001-05...Raiders assistant coach, cornerbacks Rod Woodson played for the 49ers in 1997…Defensive end Lamarr Houston was born in San Francisco.

49ERS: Head coach Jim Harbaugh began his National Football League coaching career as an assistant with the Raiders from 2002-03…Quarterbacks coach Jason Michael was an offensive quality control coach and video assistant for the Raiders in 2005…Running backs coach Tom Rathman played for the Raiders in 1994 and coached running backs for the Silver and Black from 2007-08…Wide receivers Coach John Morton coached with the Raiders from 1997-2004.