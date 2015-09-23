Raiders Set to Head to Cleveland to Face Browns

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Pro Connections

• Raiders special teams coordinator Brad Seely was the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator for the Browns from 2009-2010.

• Raiders assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith held the same position with the Browns from 2009-2010.

• Browns offensive coordinator John DeFilippo spent five total seasons with the Raiders as the quarterbacks coach from 2007-2008 and again from 2012-2014.

• Browns QB Josh McCown spent the 2007 season with the Oak-land Raiders, when he started nine games completing 111-of-190 with 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

• Browns DL Desmond Bryant spent four seasons (2009-2012) with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in 63 games with 124 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

• Browns defensive line coach Anthony Weaver played on the defensive line for Raiders defensive line coach Jethro Franklin in 2007-2008 with the Houston Texans.

• Browns assistant secondary coach Aaron Glenn played with Raiders wide receivers coach Rob Moore in 1994 and Raiders running backs coach Bernie Parmalee from 1999-2000 with the New York Jets. Glenn also played for Raiders special teams coor-dinator Brad Seely in New York in 1994.

• Browns assistant secondary coach Aaron Glenn played defen-sive back for Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Raiders offen-sive line coach Mike Tice (assistant head coach/tight ends) with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007. Glenn also played with Raiders T Khalif Barnes in 2007.

• Browns quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell played quarter-back for Raiders quarterbacks coach Todd Downing in 2009 with the Detroit Lions.

• Browns DB Donte Whitner (2011-2013) played with Raiders WR Michael Crabtree (2009-2014) and Raiders DE Aldon Smith(2011-2014) with the San Francisco 49ers, as the trio helped the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

• Raiders S Charles Woodson and Browns DB Tramon Williamswere teammates with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2012.

College Connections

• Raiders T Donald Penn was coached all four years (2002-2005) by Browns special teams coordinator Chris Tabor (assistant head coach/wide receivers/running backs and special teams) at Utah State.

• Browns WR Travis Benjamin and Raiders LB Ray-Ray Arm-strong were teammates at Miami (Fla.) from 2009-2011. Benjamin was also teammates with Raiders G/C Jon Feliciano and Raiders TE Clive Walford in 2011. Benjamin and Walford both also attended Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Fla.

• Raiders QB Derek Carr and Browns WR Marlon Moore were teammates in 2009 at Fresno State. Moore is also a native of Sacramento, Calif.

• Browns OL Alex Mack and Browns OL Mitchell Schwartz (2005-08) attended Cal.

BROWNS SNAPSHOT

Overview: With a 1-1 record, the Browns and second-year Head Coach Mike Pettine are currently tied for second in the conten-tious AFC North division. Cleveland posted a 7-9 mark in Pettine's first year at the helm, but were the only team in the division to fall short of the postseason. Now with young talent on both sides of the ball, the Browns hope to return the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Offense: QB Josh McCown started the season opener before leav-ing the game with an injury after completing 5-of-8 passes for 49 yards. Second-year QB Johnny Manziel has stepped in and completed 21-of-39 passes (53.8 percent) for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating through two games (one start). The receiving corps is stocked with talent, including WR Travis Benjamin, who has caught six passes for 204 yards (34.0 avg.) with three touchdowns. Fifth-year WR Andrew Hawkins ranks second on the team with six catches for 67 yards (11.2 avg.). RB Isaiah Crowell has led the ground attack, rushing for 92 yards on 27 carries (3.4 avg.) with one touchdown. ------------------------------

Defense: Cleveland's defense ranked ninth in the NFL in points per game allowed last season, and through two games this year, the team boasts the sixth best passing defense with only 199.0 passing yards per game allowed. After giving up 31 points to the in Week 1, the defense tightened up against the Titans last week, allowing just 14 points. The secondary is anchored by veteran CB Joe Haden, who owns 16 career interceptions, while S Tashaun Gipson has the team's only pick of the 2015 season so far. S Donte Whitner leads the team in tackles with 18 (eight solo) and has 0.5 sacks on the year. On the defensive front, DE Armonty Bryant leads the squad with 2.5 sacks on the young season, while LBs Paul Kruger and Karlos Dansby help bolster the front seven.

INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. BROWNS

QB Derek Carr

Career Totals: 34-of-54 passing (63.0 percent) for 328 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 86.0.

• In Week 8 of his rookie season, Carr recorded his first 300-yard passing game when he threw 54 times without an interception with one touchdown pass.

WR Michael Crabtree

Career Totals: Five receptions for 54 yards (10.8 avg.) with one touchdown in one career game (1-0).

• Hauled in five passes for 54 yards with a 2-yard touchdown catch in the San Francisco 49ers' 20-10 win on Oct. 30, 2011.

K Sebastian Janikowski

Career Totals: 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra points for 52 total points in nine career games (3-6).

• Connected on all four field goal attempts, including one from 48 yards, and added two extra points for 14 total points in a 26-24 win at home, Sept. 23, 2007.

DE Justin Tuck

Career Totals: 13 tackles (nine solo) and one sack for eight yards in three career games (1-2).

• In his last meeting with the Browns, Oct. 26, 2014, recorded an 8-yard sack and two tackles (one solo).

• Notched five solo tackles in his first game against the Browns, Oct. 13, 2008.

S Charles Woodson

Career Totals: 21 tackles (19 solo), one interception with 25 return yards, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in four ca-reer games (3-1).