Raiders sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.
12 of the 13 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Isiah Brown
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Florida International
|Bryce Cosby
|CB
|5-10
|185
|Ball State
|Julian Diaz
|P
|6-1
|215
|Nevada
|Jalen Elliot
|S
|6-0
|205
|Notre Dame
|Cole Fotheringham
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Utah
|Vitaliy Gurman
|G
|6-3
|305
|Toledo
|Sebastian Gutierrez
|T
|6-6
|295
|Minot State
|Chris Lacy
|WR
|6-3
|205
|Oklahoma State
|Kana’I Mauga
|LB
|6-2
|245
|USC
|Jordan Meredith
|G
|6-2
|300
|Western Kentucky
|DJ Turner
|WR
|5-9
|205
|Pittsburgh
|Austin Walter
|RB
|5-8
|190
|Rice
|Isaiah Zuber
|WR
|6-0
|190
|Mississippi State