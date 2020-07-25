Raiders sign all seven 2020 draft picks

The Las Vegas Raiders signed all seven of their 2020 draft picks on Saturday, inking the second full class drafted by GM Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden.
The signings come one day after the NFL and the NFLPA reached an agreement on new health and player safety rules adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic that will enable Training Camp to start as scheduled. With the rookies reporting to work in the team's new practice facility in Henderson, Nev., the team is set to begin its first camp as the Las Vegas Raiders when rookies report next week.
Below are the official releases for each of the seven signed rookies.
Ruggs III, a 6-foot, 190-pound explosive receiver out of Alabama, was selected 12th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.
A three-year player for the Crimson Tide, Ruggs III appeared in 41 contests with 27 starts during his time with the program and compiled 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding two rush attempts for an additional score. Ruggs III finished his collegiate career ranking third in school history in touchdown receptions, while his 17.5-yard average per reception ranks sixth in program annals.
As a senior in 2019, he recorded 40 receptions for 746 yards and tallied seven touchdown receptions, with 27 of his 40 receptions going for either a first down or touchdown. His average of 18.6 yards per reception during his final season ranked first on the team and placed him 24th nationally. In 2018, he registered career highs in receptions (46) and touchdown receptions (11), ranking second in the SEC in receiving scores. As a freshman in 2017, Ruggs II was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team after tallying 12 receptions for 229 yards, including six that went for touchdowns, while also returning 13 kickoffs for 239 yards and eight punts for 46 yards.
A native of Montgomery, Ala., Ruggs III attended Robert E. Lee High School and was an elite five-star prospect by 247Sports as a receiver. He ranked No. 24 nationally in the Top247 and was the outlet's top-rated receiver, while ranking No. 10 and No. 23 in the nation among his position group by other reputable outlets such as Scout.com and ESPN. He participated in the U.S. Army All-American Game following his senior year in 2016 after being responsible for 20 total touchdowns on 102 touches in just nine contests. Ruggs III was also an outstanding basketball player during his prep career, averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a senior.
Arnette, a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback out of Ohio State, was selected 19th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Arnette appeared in 53 games during his time with the Buckeyes from 2015-19, totaling 140 tackles (104 solo), five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Arnette was a three-time All-Big Ten selection while helping the program reach the College Football Playoffs two times in 2016 and 2019.
As a senior in 2019, Arnette played in 13 games and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He posted 35 tackles (27), registered one interception that was returned for a touchdown and also forced one fumble.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Arnette attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and helped the program capture a 7A State Championship as a senior in 2014. He was named a four-star prospect by ESPN and earned honorable mention All-Defensive team honors on Broward County's Class 8A-7A-6A list.
Bowden Jr., an explosive and versatile playmaker out of Kentucky, was selected 80th overall by the club in the 2020 NFL Draft.
A three-year player for the Wildcats from 2017-19, Bowden Jr. appeared in 39 games with 25 starts over his career with the program, tallying 206 carries for 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 114 receptions for 1,303 yards and six additional scores. Bowden Jr. also completed 38-of-79 pass attempts for 495 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.
As a senior in 2019, Bowden Jr. won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player, in addition to being recognized as a first-team All-American and team captain, after starting all 13 contests and carrying the ball 185 times for 1,468 yards and 13 TDs, hauling in 30 passes for 348 yards and one TD, while also earning a record of 6-2 after taking over quarterback duties for the program's final eight games. Bowden Jr. set program records for most rushing yards (1,369) as a quarterback, most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback (seven), while also posting an NCAA bowl game quarterback-record 233 rushing yards against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Additionally, he was the only player in the FBS to lead his team in both rushing yards and receiving yards, while finishing fifth in the nation with an average of 160.7 all-purpose yards per game.
In his first two seasons with the program, Bowden Jr. led the team with a sophomore program-record 67 receptions in 2018, after being named to the Coaches' All-SEC Freshman Team in 2017 after posting a school record for most kickoff returns (37) and most kickoff return yards (869) in a single season by a freshman.
The native of Kittanning, Pa., the 6-foot-1, 199-pound Bowden Jr. attended Liberty (Ohio) High School before transferring his junior season to Warren G Harding High School. He was a four-star prospect by all major recruiting services and was a Top-100 player in the 2017 class by ESPN and Scout.com after throwing for 1,366 yards, rushing for 2,277 yards and accounting for 57 total touchdowns as a senior.
Edwards was selected 81st overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at South Carolina, Edwards appeared in 48 games and totaled 234 receptions for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Edwards' left the program as the all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards and consecutive games with a catch (48), while his career receiving touchdowns ranked tied for third in school history. He also became just the sixth true freshman to start in a season opener for South Carolina since 2009 and ranked eighth among FBS freshmen with 590 receiving yards and 49.2 receiving yards per game in 2016, earning All-SEC Freshman First Team accolades.
As a senior in 2019, Edwards played in 10 games, recording 71 receptions for 816 yards and six touchdowns, while leading the SEC with 7.1 receptions per game and ranking fourth with 81.6 receiving yards per game en route to a second-team All-SEC selection.
A native of Conway, S.C., the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver played at Conway High School, where he finished his prep career with 188 receptions for 2,562 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was ranked as the fourth-best player in the state by Rivals.com and was invited to the Shrine Bowl and US Army All-American game his senior year in 2015.
Muse, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound versatile defensive playmaker, was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.
During five seasons at Clemson from 2015-19, Muse played safety for the program and appeared in 59 contests with 39 starts, the second-most appearances by a Tiger in school history. He recorded 192 tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown while helping the school capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship.
As a senior in 2019, Muse was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist, an award given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He also earned third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors and was voted a permanent team captain after starting in all 15 games, logging 55 tackles (37), two sacks, four interceptions and five passes defensed.
A native of Belmont, N.C., the converted linebacker for the Silver and Black attended South Point High School and was rated the No. 17 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com. He tallied 150 tackles and four interceptions, while adding 1,292 yards on 90 carries as a running back, tacking on seven receptions for 150 yards as a senior. He was named first-team All-State as a defensive player and earned a selection to the Shrine Bowl. Muse was also an outstanding baseball player during his prep career, recording a .474 batting average with five homeruns and 33 RBIs as a junior while playing center field.
Simpson was selected 109th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. A four-year player at Clemson, Simpson appeared in 50 games with 29 starts and helped the school capture two National Championships in 2016 and 2018. During his two seasons as a full-time starter, he helped the Tigers post a staggering 29-1 record.
As a senior in 2019, Simpson was named a first-team All-ACC selection and recognized as an Outland Trophy semifinalist, given to the nation's top interior offensive lineman. He started all 14 games and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times en route to a consensus All-American selection by the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News and WCFF. He became just the sixth Clemson offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American honors in program history.
A native of North Charleston, S.C., the 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard played at Fort Dorchester High School prior to entering the college ranks. He was ranked as the No. 232nd player in the nation by ESPN.com and was invited to the US Army All-American game following his senior year in 2015.
Robertson, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound versatile defensive back, was selected 139th overall in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Over three seasons with Louisiana Tech from 2017-19, Robertson started all 38 games for the program, compiling 184 tackles, (138 solo), including 23 for loss, four sacks, 14 interceptions, including three returned for scores, 48 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. Robertson's 48 passes defensed over his career ranked second among all active career leaders in the NCAA.
In his final season in 2019, Robertson was recognized as an All-American, first-team Conference-USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Defensive Player of the Year after starting in all 12 games for the Bulldogs, compiling 60 tackles (44), including a career-high eight for loss, one sack, five interceptions with a career-high two returned for touchdowns, while adding an incredible 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
In his first two seasons with the program, he was named All-Conference USA two times, while also earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors in 2017 in addition to being named second-team All-Louisiana.
A native of Thibodaux, La., Robertson earned all-state honors, while also being named to the All-District team and being recognized as the All-Region MVP as a senior in 2016.
