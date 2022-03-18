Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:21 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Anthony Averett_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Anthony Averett, the club announced Thursday.

Averett spent the past four years with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-21) after being drafted by the club in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his career, Averett has played in 44 games with 42 starts and totaled 97 tackles (83 solo), three interceptions and 22 passes defensed.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season. Averett set single-season career highs in tackles (53), interceptions (three) and passes defensed (11) in 2021.

A native of Woodbury, N.J., Averett played in 36 games with 27 starts at Alabama, recording 98 tackles (71), two sacks, one interception, 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. During his three years at Alabama, Averett helped the Crimson Tide win two National Championships (2015 and 2017).

Photos: New Raiders CB Anthony Averett

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett in action. Over 44 games, Averett has 101 tackles, 22 pass deflections and three interceptions.

CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
1 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
2 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
3 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
4 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
5 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
6 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
7 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
8 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
9 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
10 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
11 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
12 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
13 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
14 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
15 / 15

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 65 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders sign LB Chandler Jones

Jones enters his 11th NFL season and first with the Raiders, having previously spent six years with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2012-15).
news

Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts.
news

Raiders sign OL Alex Bars

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Chicago Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Raiders acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with Colts

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
news

Raiders sign RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden has appeared in 131 games with nine starts over his career, totaling 283 carries for 1,297 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 100 receptions for 902 yards with six touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Crosby has totaled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.
news

Raiders sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Billings was originally drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign free agent DB Cre'Von LeBlanc 

LeBlanc was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of FAU.
Advertising