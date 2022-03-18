Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Anthony Averett, the club announced Thursday.
Averett spent the past four years with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-21) after being drafted by the club in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his career, Averett has played in 44 games with 42 starts and totaled 97 tackles (83 solo), three interceptions and 22 passes defensed.
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season. Averett set single-season career highs in tackles (53), interceptions (three) and passes defensed (11) in 2021.
A native of Woodbury, N.J., Averett played in 36 games with 27 starts at Alabama, recording 98 tackles (71), two sacks, one interception, 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. During his three years at Alabama, Averett helped the Crimson Tide win two National Championships (2015 and 2017).
