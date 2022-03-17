Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Darius Phillips, the club announced Thursday.
Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who originally drafted him in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Phillips has appeared in 47 games with 10 starts, totaling 66 tackles (56 solo), five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Additionally, Phillips recorded 30 punt returns for 209 yards and 25 kickoff returns for 542 yards.
In 2021, Phillips played in 12 games, serving as the club's primary punt returner and appearing in a reserve role on defense. Phillips finished with 25 punt returns for 177 yards, both marking career highs, and added eight kickoff returns for 169 yards.
A native of Detroit, Mich., Phillips spent five years (2013-17) at Western Michigan, playing in 51 games and totaling 127 tackles, 47 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Phillips recorded 14 touchdowns in five different ways in his collegiate career (five kickoff returns, one punt return, five interceptions, one fumble recovery and two receiving), setting the FBS career record with 12 total return touchdowns.
View photos of new Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips in action.