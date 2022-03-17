Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

Mar 17, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Darius Phillips, the club announced Thursday.

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who originally drafted him in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Phillips has appeared in 47 games with 10 starts, totaling 66 tackles (56 solo), five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Additionally, Phillips recorded 30 punt returns for 209 yards and 25 kickoff returns for 542 yards.

In 2021, Phillips played in 12 games, serving as the club's primary punt returner and appearing in a reserve role on defense. Phillips finished with 25 punt returns for 177 yards, both marking career highs, and added eight kickoff returns for 169 yards.

A native of Detroit, Mich., Phillips spent five years (2013-17) at Western Michigan, playing in 51 games and totaling 127 tackles, 47 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Phillips recorded 14 touchdowns in five different ways in his collegiate career (five kickoff returns, one punt return, five interceptions, one fumble recovery and two receiving), setting the FBS career record with 12 total return touchdowns.

Photos: New Raiders CB Darius Phillips 

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips in action. Over 47 games, Phillips has recorded 73 tackles, 23 pass deflections, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

CB Darius Phillips
Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
1 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
2 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
3 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
4 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
5 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
6 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
7 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
8 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
9 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
10 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
11 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Aaron Doster/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
12 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

David Richard/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
13 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Gary Landers/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
14 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Alex Brandon/Associated Press
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
15 / 15

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
