Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Darius Phillips, the club announced Thursday.

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who originally drafted him in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Phillips has appeared in 47 games with 10 starts, totaling 66 tackles (56 solo), five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Additionally, Phillips recorded 30 punt returns for 209 yards and 25 kickoff returns for 542 yards.

In 2021, Phillips played in 12 games, serving as the club's primary punt returner and appearing in a reserve role on defense. Phillips finished with 25 punt returns for 177 yards, both marking career highs, and added eight kickoff returns for 169 yards.