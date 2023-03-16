Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Brandon Facyson, the club announced Thursday.

Facyson rejoins the Raiders after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he saw action in 16 games with four starts and recorded 28 tackles (26 solo) and six passes defensed. In 2021, he registered a career-high 13 passes defensed for the Silver and Black.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback, has played in 72 career games with 17 starts and has compiled 123 tackles (97 solo), 20 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 20 tackles on special teams.