Raiders sign CB David Long Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB David Long Jr., the club announced Wednesday.

Long, originally a third round (79th overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, has spent his first four years in the league with the club and has appeared in 52 games with 10 starts, totaling 75 tackles (66 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed.

Last season, Long played in 12 games with four starts and recorded a career-high 21 tackles. Long has appeared in six career postseason contests with one start and posted 12 tackles (11), one interception returned for a touchdown, and one pass defensed.